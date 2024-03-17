EOS (EOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $242.11 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001332 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001291 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,317,092 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.