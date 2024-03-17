Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.50 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Ur-Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

URG stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

