Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $26.72 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $21.77 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $238.94 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $547.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

