Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Theravance Biopharma, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

