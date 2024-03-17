ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $136.55 million and approximately $17,934.34 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005661 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,660.95 or 0.99866992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010409 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00154262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.12616839 USD and is up 22.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $22,151.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

