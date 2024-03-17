Ergo (ERG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $534,700.82

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $153.24 million and approximately $534,700.82 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,173.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.00591497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.02 or 0.00126183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00046468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00211511 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00124224 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,052,552 coins and its circulating supply is 74,052,492 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.