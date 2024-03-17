Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Hits $151.84 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. Ergo has a market cap of $151.84 million and $476,975.11 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00002996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,576.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00588122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00125481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.71 or 0.00205608 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00055055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.89 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,055,372 coins and its circulating supply is 74,056,212 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.