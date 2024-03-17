Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the February 14th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 20,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

