Ethena USDe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $295.96 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $295.96 million and $42.99 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,110,400,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,099,434,413.477851. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00067123 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $42,474,007.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

