Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $380.36 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $32.07 or 0.00046893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.68 billion and approximately $380.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,386.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.21 or 0.00592531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.12 or 0.00125931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00210639 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000606 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,085,726 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

