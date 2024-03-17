Ethereum Classic Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.56 or 0.00046378 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and $414.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,047.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.29 or 0.00595602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00126519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00058960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.57 or 0.00124535 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,081,548 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.