Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 14th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVE by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVE by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EVE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVE by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EVE by 3,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVEX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 229,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. EVE has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

