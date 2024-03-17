EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in EVgo by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in EVgo by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

