EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) President Dennis G. Kish Sells 34,717 Shares of Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
EVgo Stock Performance
NYSE EVGO opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. EVgo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EVgo
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EVgo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVgo
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Read More
