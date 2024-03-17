Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Evogene Stock Performance

EVGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 56,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,464. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evogene during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

