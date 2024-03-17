Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Evogene Stock Performance
EVGN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 56,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,464. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.50.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evogene in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
