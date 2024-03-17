Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

