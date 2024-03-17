Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$2,000.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$1,725.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,519.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,375.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,246.87. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$870.31 and a twelve month high of C$1,533.73.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 189.2777086 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $19.871 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine N. Mclean bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$795,138.22. In other news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,485.00, for a total value of C$1,485,000.00. Also, Director Christine N. Mclean acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.