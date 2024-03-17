Farmers Trust Co. Sells 39 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE opened at $383.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $379.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

