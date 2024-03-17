Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $4,937,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,060,764 shares of company stock valued at $99,308,659. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.