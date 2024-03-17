Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $245.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,819. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

