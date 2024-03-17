FDM Group (LON:FDM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $448.02

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.02 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 378 ($4.84). FDM Group shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.84), with a volume of 2,093,488 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 423.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 447.02. The stock has a market cap of £414.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($638.24). Also, insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £998.44 ($1,279.23). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 582 shares of company stock worth $249,479. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

