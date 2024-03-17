Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $14.89 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $86,051.75 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00025390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015807 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,491.99 or 0.99885843 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010269 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00153628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,388,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,130,055 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,388,722.40222851 with 15,130,055.01946622 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99113595 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $84,426.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”



