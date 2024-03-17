Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Up 17.9% in February

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 280,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.0 %

RACE stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $256.32 and a 12 month high of $430.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.