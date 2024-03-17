Fidato Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $513.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $388.05 and a 52 week high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

