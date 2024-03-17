Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

VUG traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $338.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $231.99 and a 52-week high of $346.51. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

