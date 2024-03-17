Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

