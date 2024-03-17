Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $534.10. 1,366,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

