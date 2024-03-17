Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.89. 17,529,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

