Financial Review: RealReal (REAL) and The Competition

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.89 RealReal Competitors $2.12 billion $33.65 million 8.58

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

