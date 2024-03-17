Financial Survey: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Applied Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -10.21% -1.76% -1.50% Applied Digital -28.94% -31.26% -10.20%

Volatility & Risk

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Digital has a beta of 4.14, suggesting that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PropertyGuru Group and Applied Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Applied Digital has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 222.22%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than PropertyGuru Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and Applied Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 5.23 -$11.37 million ($0.07) -51.42 Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.79 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.86

PropertyGuru Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Digital. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PropertyGuru Group beats Applied Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers. PropertyGuru Group Limited provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

