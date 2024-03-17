Financial Survey: Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) versus Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF)

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $652.06 million 1.41 $8.29 million ($0.05) -208.60 Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 4.69

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust. Armada Hoffler Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

67.2% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 1.12% 1.09% 0.30% Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Armada Hoffler Properties and Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 176.23%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out -1,640.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Artis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

