Financial Survey: London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A CME Group 57.83% 12.32% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for London Stock Exchange Group and CME Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score London Stock Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 2 4 4 0 2.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CME Group has a consensus target price of $217.30, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Given CME Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CME Group is more favorable than London Stock Exchange Group.

85.7% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares London Stock Exchange Group and CME Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio London Stock Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CME Group $5.58 billion 14.03 $3.23 billion $8.87 24.52

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than London Stock Exchange Group.

Summary

CME Group beats London Stock Exchange Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb. The company also provides information and data products, such as indexes, benchmarks, real time pricing data and trade reporting, and reconciliation services, as well as network connection and services; market trading services; and clearing, risk management, capital optimization, and regulatory reporting solutions. In addition, it licenses capital markets; installs software; and provides maintenance, and events and media services. London Stock Exchange Group plc was founded in 1698 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

