Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 14th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FINGF remained flat at $26.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1856 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

