First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

First Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

FBNC stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.