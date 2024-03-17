First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
First Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
FBNC stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $97.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
