First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares comprises 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. 1,807,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,610. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

