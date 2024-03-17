First International Bank & Trust Buys 287 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 179,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,415. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

