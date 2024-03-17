First International Bank & Trust Has $22.52 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $702,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

