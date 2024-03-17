First International Bank & Trust Has $549,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.91.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

