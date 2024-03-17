First International Bank & Trust Has $8.08 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

First International Bank & Trust decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,321 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,661,000.

BIL opened at $91.63 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

