First International Bank & Trust Purchases 507 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First International Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

