First International Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,800,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.73. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

