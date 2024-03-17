First International Bank & Trust Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.95 during midday trading on Friday. 627,385 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.