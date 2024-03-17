First International Bank & Trust Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

First International Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:ACWV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $104.29. The stock had a trading volume of 96,829 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

