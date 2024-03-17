First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.89. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 21,968 shares.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 124,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

