First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

