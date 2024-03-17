FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Trading Up 40.5%

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was up 40.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 51,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 945% from the average daily volume of 4,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Up 40.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
FIT Hon Teng Company Profile
FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.
