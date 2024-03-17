Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

FIVN opened at $59.90 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 966.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 348,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 315,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Five9 by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,701,000 after buying an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Five9 by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Five9 by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

