Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 14th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,154.0 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Fluidra stock remained flat at $22.41 during trading hours on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool equipment products, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grids, underwater lights and disinfection equipment, chemical products, and cleaning accessories; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, diving boards, and connected products; pool equipment spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.