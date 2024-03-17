Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 14th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,154.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Fluidra stock remained flat at $22.41 during trading hours on Friday. Fluidra has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.
Fluidra Company Profile
