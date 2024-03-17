FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth $4,277,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of FONAR by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 299,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,719 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FONAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FONR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. FONAR has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

