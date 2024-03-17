Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 14th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fortis by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,932,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,120 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.72. 892,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,696. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

