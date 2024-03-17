Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Stock Holdings Cut by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,169 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF makes up 3.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 2.04% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. 61,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,965. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $457.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.